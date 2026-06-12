Virat Kohli Reacts to Kane Williamson’s Retirement from International Cricket

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has led global cricketing tributes following the sudden announcement of Kane Williamson’s immediate retirement from international cricket on Friday, 12 June 2026. Kohli shared a heartfelt public message acknowledging the 35-year-old New Zealand legend, writing: 'Well done mate, life’s only just begun.' The public statement highlights a deep-rooted camaraderie between the two batting stalwarts. Kane Williamson Retires: New Zealand Star Batter Announces Retirement From International Cricket.

Virat Kohli Reacts To Kane Williamson's International Retirement

From an opponent to a friend over the years. It’s been a pleasure watching you bat and compete against you over so many years but more than that I value our friendship and shared perspectives on the game and beyond. I continue to cherish every time we speak or meet. Wishing you… — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 12, 2026

The public statement highlights a deep-rooted camaraderie between the two batting stalwarts. Having first faced each other as opposing captains during the 2008 ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-finals, Kohli and Williamson spent the subsequent 16 years anchoring their respective national sides. Alongside Australia's Steve Smith and England's Joe Root, they formed the celebrated 'Fab Four' generation that dominated modern Test batting.

Williamson’s retirement from all international formats took the sporting community by surprise, coming midway through the Black Caps' active Test tour in England. Kane Williamson Retires: A Look At New Zealand Legend’s International Career Stats.

Confirming he was stepping down on his own terms, the former Kiwi skipper stated that his internal drive had begun to wane, prompting him to pass the baton to New Zealand’s younger generation. His departure concludes a career that yielded 19,346 international runs and the inaugural 2021 ICC World Test Championship mace.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 06:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).