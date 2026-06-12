Kane Williamson Retires: New Zealand Star Batter Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Former New Zealand captain and star batter Kane Williamson has announced his immediate retirement from all forms of international cricket. The 35-year-old’s decision brings a definitive end to a legendary 16-year international career, concluding his time as the country's most prolific run-scorer across all formats. Williamson, who had previously retired from T20 Internationals, confirmed he felt the time was right to step away entirely rather than continue with anything less than absolute drive. The decision means he will play no further part in the Black Caps' ongoing Test series in England. Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson Dropped From England Squad for 2nd Test vs NZ; Joe Root Named Captain.

Kane Williamson Announces International Retirement

"It's a team I love and it's so dear to my heart" Thank you for the memories, Kane 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/u1qBOMEfzy — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 12, 2026

Williamson, who had previously retired from T20 Internationals, confirmed he felt the time was right to step away entirely rather than continue with anything less than absolute drive. The decision means he will play no further part in the Black Caps' ongoing Test series in England.

Making his debut for the Black Caps in 2010, Williamson became a model of technical precision. Over 378 international appearances across all three formats, he amassed 19,346 runs. His tally includes 48 centuries and six double-centuries, establishing countless batting milestones for New Zealand cricket.

As captain across all formats from 2016 to 2024, Williamson marshalled his country through an unprecedented golden era. Under his leadership, New Zealand reached two ICC One Day International World Cup finals and secured the inaugural ICC World Test Championship title in 2021. Ben Stokes to Retire from International Cricket Amid Nightclub Controversy?.

Kane Williamson International Stats

Format Matches Runs Scored Batting Average Centuries (100s) Highest Score Test Matches 103 8,881 54.48 32 251 One Day Internationals (ODIs) 165 6,890 48.52 13 148 T20 Internationals (T20Is) 110 2,575 33.44 0 95 Combined Career 378 19,346 47.76 48 251

His individual achievements include winning the prestigious Sir Richard Hadlee Medal a record four times, alongside being named the ICC Test Player of the Year in 2019.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 03:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).