Kane Williamson Retires: A Look At New Zealand Legend’s International Career Stats

A legend departs the international stage. Kane Williamson, New Zealand's most prolific run-scorer and revered captain, has on June 12, 2026, confirmed his immediate retirement from all forms of international cricket. The announcement draws the curtains on a glittering 16-year career marked by unparalleled consistency, masterful leadership, and an enduring grace that earned him admiration globally. Kane Williamson Retires: New Zealand Star Batter Announces Retirement From International Cricket.

Born on August 8, 1990, Williamson, who will turn 36 this coming August, leaves behind a colossal legacy, highlighted by numerous records and a transformative era for New Zealand cricket.

A Career of Distinction

Williamson made his international debut in 2010 and quickly established himself as a cornerstone of the Black Caps batting line-up across all formats. His calm demeanor and classical technique were a refreshing sight in an increasingly fast-paced game. He scored his maiden ODI century against Bangladesh in 2010, becoming the youngest New Zealander to reach the milestone, and also etched his name into history by scoring a century on his Test debut against India in the same year.

His leadership began a golden period for New Zealand cricket. Captaining the side across all three formats from 2016 to 2024, Williamson led his team to two ICC World Cup Finals (2019 ODI and 2021 T20) and famously guided them to victory in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship in 2021.

Statistical Brilliance

Williamson's career statistics paint a picture of a batsman who consistently performed at the highest level. He holds the record as New Zealand's all-time leading international run-scorer, amassing an astounding 19,346 runs, including 48 centuries and six double-centuries across 378 international appearances. He had previously retired from T20 Internationals in November 2025 to manage his workload. Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson Dropped From England Squad for 2nd Test vs NZ; Joe Root Named Captain.

Here’s a snapshot of his remarkable international career stats:

Format Matches Runs Average Centuries/Fifties Tests 110 9,515 54.06 33/38 ODIs 175 7,256 48.69 15/47 T20Is 93 2,575 33.44 0/18 (HS 95)

Honours and Accolades

Beyond the numbers, Williamson was a recipient of numerous individual accolades, cementing his place among the game's elite:

ICC World Test Championship Winner: 2021

ICC Cricket World Cup Player of the Tournament: 2019

ICC Test Team of the Decade: 2011–2020

Sir Richard Hadlee Medal (NZ Cricketer of the Year): 2015

Fastest New Zealander to 3,000 Test runs

Became the 13th batsman to score a century against all other Test-playing nations (2016)

As Kane Williamson steps away from international cricket, the sport bids farewell to one of its most respected figures. His contributions, both with the bat and as a leader, have left an indelible mark on New Zealand cricket and inspired a generation. While his presence on the field will be sorely missed, his legacy of excellence, humility, and sportsmanship will continue to resonate for years to come.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).