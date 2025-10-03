Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are to return to international cricket, with the duo set to be named in India's squad for the ODI series against Australia. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were last seen in international cricket in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where India won the title, beating New Zealand in the final. Both the cricketing stalwarts subsequently participated in the IPL 2025 tournament and since then, have been out of action. In May 2025, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirements from Test cricket, having stepped aside from T20Is a year ago after India's T20 World Cup win in Barbados. ‘Retire Kanha Huye?’ BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Addresses Retirement and Farewell Talk for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Amid Speculation Over Their ODI Futures (Watch Video).

According to a report in Cricbuzz, India's squad for the ODI series against Australia is set to be announced on October 4 and a major highlight of that is set to be the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma back in the India National Cricket Team colours. Rohit Sharma is also expected to remain captain of the India National Cricket Team, a format where he has had success as a leader. Interestingly, Australia is the place where both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma ended up making their last appearances in Test cricket before retiring this year. The Men in Blue are set to tour Australia for an ODI and T20I series in October-November 2025. Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Say He Moved to London Due to Safety and Privacy of His Kids? Here’s the Truth.

The IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series, which comprises three matches, will start on October 19 in Perth. The IND vs AUS 2nd and 3rd ODIs are scheduled to be played on October 23 in Adelaide and October 25 in Sydney, respectively. The IND vs AUS 2025 T20I series will follow which is set to start on October 29. India's last outing in T20Is was the successful Asia Cup 2025 campaign in September, where the Suryakumar Yadav-led side won the title without losing even a single match.

