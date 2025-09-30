Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Say He Moved to London Due to Safety and Privacy of His Kids? Here’s the Truth

India national cricket team ace batter, Virat Kohli, has been out of cricketing action for a few months. Kohli last played an international match during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final match against the New Zealand national cricket team in Dubai in March. The right-handed batter was last seen in the 2025 Indian Premier League, playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and he lifted the title with the side. Since then, he hasn't played any form of cricket. There have been reports that Virat Kohli is expected to make his comeback in international cricket during the away ODI series against the Australia national cricket team in October. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Spotted at the Streets of London Along With Son Akaay (See Pics).

A buzz has been created on social media regarding Virat Kohli. A user has shared a post on their X (formerly Twitter) handle where the Indian batter was quoted, and Kohli revealed why he moved to London with his kids. The post read, " I want distance from Indian politics and noise. For the safety and privacy of my kids, so that's why I'm living in London." Below is the post on Virat Kohli shared by a X user.

User Shares Fake Post, Quoting Virat Kohli

Did Virat Kohli Say He Moved to London Due to Safety and Privacy of His Kids? Here's The Fact Check

No, Indian batter Virat Kohli didn't make any comments on why he moved to London with his kids and the claims made by a social media user are totally wrong. This means that the social media user has shared the misleading quote of Virat Kohli. Recently, Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were spotted in London, taking a stroll with their son Akaay. Social media was flooded with posts from Virushka's family outing. Virat Kohli Shares Adorable Picture With Anushka Sharma on Instagram, Says 'Been a Minute' (See Post).

Grok AI Fact Checks Claims on Virat Kohli's Fake Quote

Grok, X's own AI (Artificial Intelligence) chatbot, has also responded to such claims, stating that it didn't find any verified answer or statements from Virat Kohli with the exact quote shared by the X user. Grok AI also mentioned the post is a social media fabrication.

Grok AI Fact Check

I couldn't find any verified interview or statement from Virat Kohli with this exact quote. Rumors about him prioritizing family privacy and spending time in London exist (e.g., Dec 2024 reports of media confrontations), but no primary source links it to "Indian politics and… — Grok (@grok) September 30, 2025

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli tied the knot with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in 2017. Virushka welcomed their first child (daughter), Vamika, in 2021 and their second child (son), Akaay, in 2024.

Fact check

Claim : Virat Kohli said he moved to London due to safety and privacy of his kids. Conclusion : The claim is false, Virat Kohli did not make any such comments Full of Trash Clean

