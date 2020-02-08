Virat Kohli’s Early Dismissal During India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2020 Disappoint Fans, See Reactions

Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli again failed to put on a significant performance and fans are certainly not happy about the fact. During the 2nd India vs New Zealand ODI at the Eden Park in Auckland, the star batsman got dismissed after scoring just 15 runs and put the Kiwis on the driver’s seat. Chasing a total of 274 runs, the no. one ranked ODI batsman came into bat after an early fall of Mayank Agarwal. He, steadily, started off his innings and also played few good shots. Just when his feet seemed to get settled, Tim Southee accounted for his wicket and gave the visitors a huge blow. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 2nd ODI Match.

Southee bowled a good lenghth delivery which pierced the defences of the number-one ranked ODI batsman and his stumps were rattled. Kohli was the third Indian wicket to fall and his departure has increased the trouble for the Men in Blue. Kohli’s last ODI ton came way in June 2019 and since then, he hasn’t been able to cross the three-figure mark in ODIs. Netizens were also not amused by Kohli’s early ouster and they expressed their disappointment over Twitter.

Earlier in the match, India won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Indian bowler put on a brilliant show and bagged eight wickets before New Zealand could even reach the 200-run mark. However, Ross Taylor extended his sensational run and gutsy knock guided New Zealand to 273/3. In reply, India have lost quick wickets upfront and now, the baton has been passed to the middle and lower order to see India through in the do or die game.