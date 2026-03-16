Did Virat Kohli Post Instagram Story on Pakistan Cricketer Sarafraz Ahmed's Retirement? Here's the Fact Check

The world of cricket has been filled with nostalgia this week following the retirement of one of Pakistan’s most successful leaders, Sarfaraz Ahmed. On Sunday, 15 March 2026, the 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batter officially announced his departure from international cricket, prompting a wave of tributes from teammates, rivals, and fans across the globe. Fact Check: Is Sahibzada Farhan Releasing a Book on How He Broke Virat Kohli's Record During T20 World Cup 2026?

Among the many reactions, a particular screenshot began circulating rapidly across Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). The image appeared to show a personal Instagram story from Indian superstar Virat Kohli for Pakistan's 2017 Champions Trophy winning captain.

Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Post Instagram Story?

However, as the "tribute" continued to trend, a closer inspection tells a different story. Despite the high engagement and emotional reactions, a check of Virat Kohli’s verified Instagram account revealed no such post in his active stories or archives.

The circulating image has since been confirmed as fake. The screenshot was created by editing interface to mimic Kohli’s official Instagram account. While the two players have maintained a cordial professional relationship for years, this specific interaction never took place. The fake post appears to be a "photoshopped meme" designed to drive social media traffic during the high-interest window of Sarfaraz’s retirement news. Sarfaraz Ahmed Retires: Former Pakistan Captain Announces Retirement From International Cricket.

Fake Screenshot of Virat Kohli's Instagram Story

Virat.Kholi message for Sarfaraz Ahmed. pic.twitter.com/lofhCbpKxT — Talha Nawaz (@TalhaDigital007) March 15, 2026

Grok Confirms it is Fake

No, this screenshot is fake—an edited or AI-generated image. Virat Kohli hasn't posted or shared any such message on his verified Instagram (virat.kohli), X (imVkohli), or elsewhere. Sarfaraz Ahmed retired from international cricket yesterday, with real tributes from Babar Azam… — Grok (@grok) March 16, 2026

FAKE

Fake Screenshot of Virat Kohli's Instagram Story

Sarfaraz's Move to Management

While the social media buzz around the fake post settles, the reality of Sarfaraz’s future is becoming clearer. In his official statement, he confirmed he will be moving into administrative and mentorship roles within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Sources suggest that his retirement from playing will now allow for his official appointment as the head coach of Pakistan's Test team, a position he has been linked with since the board's reshuffle earlier this year. Having already served as a mentor for the Under-19 and Shaheens squads, Sarfaraz is expected to play a vital role in developing the next generation of Pakistani talent.

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Fact check

Claim : Did Virat Kohli Post Instagram Story on Pakistan Cricketer Sarafraz Ahmed's Retirement? Conclusion : No, The Viral Screenshot is Fake Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 02:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).