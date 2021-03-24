India and England took on each other at the Maharastra Cricket Association in Pune in the 1st ODI 2021. India won the game by a thumping win of 66 runs and then it was Virender Sehwag who trolled team England for their dismal performance against India. In the tweet, he hailed Shardul Thakur and labelled him as the 'Lord'. He also praised Prasidh Krishna and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Talking about the Indian team, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna were the stars of the day. KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya were the ones who scored a half-century. Shikhar Dhawan scored 98 runs and the fans were quite disappointed especially because he missed out on his 100. Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: Delhi Capitals Skipper Doubtful for IPL 2021 After Dislocating Shoulder While Fielding During IND vs ENG 1st ODI.

Prasidh Krishna on the other hand impressed the fans with the ball. In his second over of the second spell, Prasidh Krishan got the wicket of a dangerous Ben Stokes. India posted a total of 317 runs on the board. At one point in time when Jonny Bairstow was batting, it looked as if England will walk away with the game, but then the Indian bowlers sprang into action and led the team to a win.

Now, let's have a look at the tweet by Viru.

England going strong at 135/0 after 14.1 overs and then Lord Shardul , Prasidh Krishna and Bhuvi pic.twitter.com/Tbc4MoAtxp — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 23, 2021

With this, Shikhar Dhawan was adjudged as the player of the match for his prolific knock of 98 runs. The next ODI will be played on March 26, 2021 in Pune.

