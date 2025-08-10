In the modern world of cricket, the juggling catches near the boundary line has been as regular as the normal outfield catches. What used to be stunners at the boundary line, where fielders caught the ball, juggled them to pass inside the line and then dived to grab them finally, has turned into a regular proceeding with super fit fielders and simulation in practices. Specially, the catch taken by Suryakumar Yadav at long on during the India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final. But sometimes, the catches feel unfair to the batters because the fielders juggle them multiple times outside the boundary line, this is why ICC has revised the laws recently. New Fielding Rules: MCC Outlaws 'Bunny Hop' Boundary Catches, New Rule to Be Integrated in ICC Playing Conditions in June 2025.

During the Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I 2025 at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin , Glenn Maxwell grabbed a fantastic catch to dismiss Ryan Rickelton. Rickelton played a brilliant knock so far in the game and was looking to take South Africa home. Rickelton smashed the ball in the last over towards the mid-on boundary. Glenn Maxwell, who was at the boundary line, caught it first and as he was going offer, he threw the ball back in and completed the catch. Rickelton's dismissal decided the game there and the catch was praised by many. Although there were doubts too whether the catch was completed according to the new laws set by ICC. Fans, who have a doubt over the catch, will get the entire information here.

Was Glenn Maxwell's Catch to Dismiss Ryan Rickelton in AUS vs SA 1st T20I 2025 Legitimate?

As per the new MCC Laws, an airborne fielder is allowed to make just one contact with the ball outside the boundary after which he/she has to come back within the field of play for the catch to be deemed a legal one. Multiple touches with the ball while being outside the boundary line is now illegal, as per the new MCC fielding rules. Hence, Michael Neser's catch from the 2023 BBL, where he did mutiple hops outside boundary line, would be illegal as per this change of fielding rules. Relay catches too will be affected, wherein the fielder, who parries the ball back in for the catch to be completed by a teammate, must too need to be back in the field of play. On the other hand, boundary catches are still allowed, though. What is a 'Bunny Hop' Catch? Check Details About Boundary Catches Made Illegal as Per MCC's New Fielding Rules.

Explanation of Glenn Maxwell's Catch

As always, cricket's laws are not straightforward in terms of wording, but feel like this is a legit (extraordinary) catch by Maxwell per the new rules. There is no 2nd contact with the ball while he is beyond the boundary. (Ridiculous athlete) pic.twitter.com/FJwCfdaHPC — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) August 10, 2025

Glenn Maxwell in this case, made the first contact with the ball outside the boundary line, but in air. When he touched the ball the second time, he was still in air but inside the boundary line this time. He showed incredible awareness to time the first throw inside to make sure he doesn't take the second touch outside the boundary line. This is why umpire adjudged the catch of Glenn Maxwell valid. That was some extraordinary athleticism from the veteran cricketer which made such a difficult catch possible even under the guidelines of the new rule.

