Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has announced a big change in fielding rules in the game of cricket, with 'bunny hop' boundary catches made illegal from now on. Cricket, in the past few years, has seen several instances of fielders pulling off insane boundary catches wherein they push the ball into the field of play while they themselves go beyond the boundary and later return within the boundary to complete the catch. But what is a 'bunny hop' catch and how does this change of fielding rules by the MCC affect the boundary catches? In this article, we shall take a look at it.

While such catches have often left the spectators in awe, they have also been the topic of debate for quite some time. The new law announced by the MCC will be integrated into ICC Playing conditions this month which will witness the start of the WTC (World Test Championship) 2025-27 cycle. The new law, however, will take effect from October 2026 onwards.

What is a 'Bunny Hop' Catch?

A 'bunny hop' catch is a boundary catch which sees the fielder make more than one airborne touch with the ball outside the rope. This type of catch was made popular by Michael Neser when he pulled it off in a BBL (Big Bash League) match in 2023. He did grab the ball with both hands, but he tossed it up high in the air once he figured out that the momentum took him outside the boundary line. Michael Neser, who was outside the boundary, then jumped in time to push the ball back into the field and then came back himself to complete the catch. ICC Chairman Jay Shah Elected As New Member of Marylebone Cricket Club.

Watch Michael Neser's Catch Here:

The MCC has changed the law to make catches like this 'bunny hop' one from Michael Neser illegal. In short: If the fielder's first touch takes them outside the boundary, their *second* touch must take them back inside the field of play. Basically, you're no longer allowed to… pic.twitter.com/1jaqAev0hy — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) June 14, 2025

As per the new MCC Laws, an airborne fielder is allowed to make just one contact with the ball outside the boundary after which he/she has to come back within the field of play for the catch to be deemed a legal one. Multiple touches with the ball while being outside the boundary line is now illegal, as per the new MCC fielding rules. Hence, Michael Neser's catch from the 2023 BBL would be illegal as per this change of fielding rules. Relay catches too will be affected, wherein the fielder, who parries the ball back in for the catch to be completed by a teammate, must too need to be back in the field of play.

On the other hand, boundary catches are still allowed, though. Harleen Deol's catch against England in 2021 is a good example. Realising that the momentum would take her over the boundary ropes, she tossed the ball in the field of play and then jumped back in to complete the catch.

Watch Harleen Deol's Catch Here:

A fantastic piece of fielding 👏 We finish our innings on 177/7 Scorecard & Videos: https://t.co/oG3JwmemFp#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/62hFjTsULJ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 9, 2021

The MCC that the ICC shared with the member boards stated 'the majority of the cricketing public', feel that these catches are 'unfair.' MCC, while commenting on the catch by Michael Neser, stated that it was legal under the previous set of rules but "felt like the fielder had - quite literally - gone too far". "MCC has devised a new wording where the 'bunny hop' wholly beyond the boundary is removed, but these catches where the fielder pushes the ball up from inside the boundary, steps outside and then dives back in to catch the ball, are permitted," the MCC note read, adding, "Our solution has been to limit any fielder who has gone outside the boundary to touching the ball while airborne only once, and then, having done so, to be wholly grounded within the boundary for the rest of the duration of that delivery."

