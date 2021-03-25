Tim Paine’s babysitter remark to Rishabh Pant is something that we all still remember. In fact, the entire Australian media teased him with jibes of a babysitter and the comment gained immense popularity. So much that even Rohit Sharma had asked for Pant to babysit his daughter Samaira. Now, Wasim Jaffer spotted yet another babysitter in the India team in form of KL Rahul who was seen holding Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's son Agastya. Not only did Wassim Jaffer retweet the snap posted by Ravi Shastri but also said that the Indian wicketkeeper batsmen are always reliable babysitters. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Krunal Pandya & Others Celebrate India’s 66-Run Win Over England in 1st ODI (View Pics).

Wasim Jaffer is known for his tongue in cheek humour. There have been many occasions that the former Indian opener has jibes at people using his memes and by now is known as the meme-king. All thanks to his meme game which has been getting better with each passing day. Talking about the snap share by Ravi Shastri, we see the entire team posing for a snap and KL Rahul stands at the fag end with baby Agastya in his arms.

Now, let's have a look at the tweet by Jaffer below:

See KL holding baby Agastya there. Indian WK bats are always reliable babysitters 😉 #INDvsENG https://t.co/3PCrEuepTh — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 24, 2021

The Indian team will play the second ODI against England on March 26, 2021, on Friday at the Maharastra Cricket Association in Pune. India has already won the first game by 66 runs.

