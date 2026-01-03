War drama Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat, has finally hit theatres today, January 1, 2026, and is already striking a powerful chord with audiences across the country. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film marks a poignant milestone in Hindi cinema as it features the final on-screen performance of Bollywood’s original ‘He-Man’, Dharmendra. ‘Ikkis’ Movie Review: Dharmendra – the Soul of Emotional War Film, Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia Make Smashing Feature Film Debut, Jaideep Ahlawat Shines (LatestLY Exclusive).

Based on the real-life story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who laid down his life in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, Ikkis tells a deeply human story of courage, sacrifice and legacy. Starring Agastya Nanda, Simar Bhatia and Jaideep Ahlawat. Following its release, social media has been flooded with heartfelt reactions, with netizens praising the film’s restrained storytelling, emotional honesty and powerful performances.

One user wrote, “Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis is a poignant masterpiece that chooses raw emotion over loud noise. Agastya Nanda shines in a sincere breakout performance as 2nd Lt. Arun Khetarpal. However, the film truly belongs to the legendary Dharmendra in his final on-screen role. His silent, dignified performance as a grieving father is heartbreaking and anchors the emotional core. A deeply moving watch.”

Another audience member shared their early reaction from the theatre, saying, “Had come to watch Ikkis, and I just love the movie so far (first half). Dharmendra's presence is so grounding in this. It also takes a lot of courage to make a war movie in this climate that chooses to reflect on the human loss from both sides of the border.”

Several viewers also highlighted the film's empathetic approach to heroism. A netizen noted, "What I admire about #Ikkis is that it doesn't put anyone down to make the hero shine. Instead, it uplifts everyone around him. Many actors from the extended cast leave a mark even with short screen time."

With its intimate portrayal of war, focus on emotional truth over spectacle, and standout performances across the board, Ikkis is being hailed as both a fitting tribute to a young war hero and a graceful farewell to a cinema legend.