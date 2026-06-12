West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Streaming Online in India, 1st T20I 2026

The highly anticipated three-match T20I series between West Indies and Sri Lanka kicks off today, Thursday, June 11, 2026, with the first T20 International at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica. Following a rain-affected ODI series that saw Sri Lanka clinch a 1-0 victory, both teams are eager to make a strong statement in the shortest format of the game. West Indies, led by Shai Hope, will be looking for redemption on home soil, while Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lankan side aims to continue their winning momentum. BAN vs AUS 2nd ODI 2026: Bangladesh Win First-Ever One-Day International Series Against Australia.

The fixture is a crucial part of the Sri Lanka Tour of West Indies 2026, marking the first bilateral T20I assignment for both teams since the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. With many T20 World Cup players returning to the West Indies squad, including Shimron Hetmyer, the home side is expected to bring an aggressive approach. Sri Lanka also boasts a strong lineup, with captain Dasun Shanaka expressing confidence in his team's bowling attack and in-form batters.

Match Details

Detail Information Match 1st T20I, Sri Lanka Tour of West Indies 2026 Teams West Indies vs Sri Lanka Date Thursday, June 11, 2026 (Local) Local Time 7:30 PM Jamaica Time (UTC-5) IST Time 6:00 AM IST, Friday, June 12, 2026 Venue Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

Where to Watch West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live

Cricket fans across various regions can catch the live action of the West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I through the following broadcasters and streaming platforms:

India: Fans in India can exclusively live stream the match on the FanCode website and app. There will be no live telecast of the WI vs SL T20 series on any TV channel in India.

United Kingdom: Viewers in the UK can watch the match live on TNT Sports.

United States: In the USA, Willow TV will provide live coverage of the match.

Caribbean: Cricket fans in the Caribbean can refer to local listings, as specific broadcast information for this T20I series was not definitively confirmed.

Sri Lanka: Sri Lankan fans can watch the match on The Papare 1 & The Papare 1 HD via Dialog TV and Supreme TV. Additionally, live streaming will be available on the official Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) YouTube channel.

Australia: Amazon Prime Video Australia holds the broadcast rights for the region, offering live streaming of the match.

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport will broadcast the match across the Sub-Saharan African region.

Pakistan & Bangladesh: Cricket fans in Pakistan and Bangladesh can stream the match live on Tapmad.

Team Form and Head-to-Head

Sri Lanka enters this T20I series with a slight edge in recent form, having secured a 1-0 victory in the preceding ODI series against West Indies, albeit with two matches washed out due to rain. The hosts, West Indies, will be keen to bounce back, especially after narrowly missing out on the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals. The pitch at Sabina Park is known to play true under lights, with an average first-innings score of 181, and chasing teams having a 60 percent success rate. However, a significant 90 percentrain probability has been forecast for Kingston, which could impact the game.

As the teams brace for this highly anticipated opening encounter, fans can expect a fiercely contested match with both sides eager to kick off their T20I series campaign on a winning note.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 05:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).