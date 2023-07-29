The much-awaited ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is all set to get underway on October 5 in India. The inaugural match of the marquee tournament will witness 2019 ODI World Cup finalists England and New Zealand cross swords at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The summit clash of the global event will be held on November 19. ICC World Cup 2023: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Says Some Changes Expected in Schedule With Requests From ‘Two to Three Countries’ .

The global event will also stage the iconic clash of eternal rivals India taking on Pakistan. Whenever the two heavyweight nations have clashed the excitement of the fans has known no bounds. The high-voltage clash was slated to take place on October 15 in Ahmedabad. However, given the date marks the start of Navratri so the capital city of Gujarat is expected to be jam-packed for celebration. Thus, ICC is pondering over shifting the match to avoid chaos.

Moroever, International Cricket Council have encountered more scheduling issues in the recent past. Three full member nations have written to the ICC about requesting a modification in the fixtures. The problems pertaining to scheduling have meant that online match ticket sales are yet to be started. ‘Unofficial Retirement’ Bhuvneshwar Kumar Removes Word ‘Cricketer’ from his Instagram Bio, Fans React.

However, fans should be disheartened as BCCI (Board of Cricket Control in India) are expected to put the online tickets sale by August 10. It has been known the Indian Cricket Board has sought suggestions for ticket pricing from all the state cricket associations that will be hosting the World Cup games. Thus, fans can expect the match ticket sales to start soon.

