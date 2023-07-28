Bhuvneshwar Kumar is one of the finest swing bowlers that Indian cricket has ever produced. He was an integral part of the national team till the T20I series in New Zealand in 2022. However, he has been sidelined from the side since then. Recently, the veteran pacer removed the term 'Cricketer' from his Instagram Bio. It indicates that Bhuvneshwar sees hope of being picked for the Indian team. Fans in India have taken the internet by storm after India's 'King of Swing' has removed the word. Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav Hail Virat Kohli for His Spectacular Catch in IND vs WI 1st ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

Here's How Fans Have Reacted:

This is Heartbreaking !!

This is heartbreaking 😥 https://t.co/TzBaWhdfjg — Pranav Bhardwaj 🇮🇳 (@pranavwrites) July 28, 2023

You Broke a Champions Heart !!

End of Road for Bhuvi !

What Happened to Bhuvi?

👀 what happened to bhuvi , retirement 🤕 https://t.co/Qzvc9FwRHA — ✨ (@achaa_suno) July 28, 2023

An Unofficial retirement !!

An unofficial retirement — dope_mine (@krish_na_here) July 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)