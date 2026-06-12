Google Doodle Honours ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Kickoff

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Google has updated its homepage logo with a dedicated interactive Doodle to mark the commencement of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. The digital feature celebrates the global expansion of women's cricket as the elite international tournament begins. The competition brings together the world's top cricket nations to compete in the shortest format of the game. This year's edition focuses on growing regional participation and television viewership metrics globally.The tournament opener features host England Women taking on Sri Lanka Women at Edgbaston. FIFA World Cup 2026 Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Celebrates Start of Football WC.

Google Shares Doodle For Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Google Doodle For Women's T20 World Cup 2026 (Photo Google)

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 12:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).