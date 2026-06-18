Where to Watch Major League Cricket 2026 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Channel in India

The United States' premier T20 franchise league, Major League Cricket (MLC) 2026, officially commences today, Thursday, June 18. The tournament promises a month of electrifying cricket action, culminating on July 18. Six formidable teams, featuring a blend of international superstars and emerging American talent, will vie for the coveted trophy. Ravi Ashwin to Represent San Francisco Unicorns in MLC 2026.

The opening fixture of the MLC 2026 season will see the Texas Super Kings, led by veteran Faf du Plessis, take on the Seattle Orcas. This inaugural match sets the stage for what is expected to be another thrilling edition of the league, building on the success of previous seasons that have seen significant growth in viewership and fan engagement.

Where to Watch Major League Cricket 2026 in India: Broadcast and Live Streaming

For Indian cricket fans eager to follow Major League Cricket 2026, live streaming will be available on Jio Hotstar. As per MLC's X handle, an official announcement regarding the specific broadcast television channels for the current season has been announced. For the 2026 season, Star Sports Network hold exclusive television rights in India, while JioStar retained the streaming rights. MLC 2026: Major League Cricket Season 4 Begins on June 18, Final Scheduled for July 18 .

Teams and Key Players to Watch

The 2026 edition of Major League Cricket features six competitive teams: Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings, and Washington Freedom. Several global stars are set to light up the tournament. Faf du Plessis will once again lead the Texas Super Kings, with a squad boasting international talents like Keshav Maharaj and Akeal Hosein. Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is a notable addition to the San Francisco Unicorns, marking a significant entry of an Indian-capped men's cricketer into the league.

Other prominent names expected to feature include Steve Smith, who will captain Washington Freedom, Nicholas Pooran leading MI New York, Glenn Maxwell, and Haris Rauf for San Francisco Unicorns, promising a high-octane spectacle for cricket fans worldwide.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).