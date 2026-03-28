Indian spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin has officially signed with the San Francisco Unicorns for the 2026 Major League Cricket (MLC) season. The move follows the 39-year-old’s recent retirement from international cricket and the IPL. Ashwin, currently an IPL commentator, joins an ambitious squad featuring Finn Allen, Haris Rauf, and Matt Short. His vast tactical experience is expected to anchor the bowling attack during the July tournament. Ashwin’s transition to the US league marks a significant chapter in his post-retirement career. Ravi Ashwin Reacts to Laxman Sivaramakrishnan's 'I Am Retiring from Commentary for BCCI' Post.

Ravi Ashwin To Play MLC 2026

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