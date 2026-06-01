Where to Watch T20 Mumbai League 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast

The fourth edition of the T20 Mumbai League officially commences on 1 June 2026, bringing high-octane domestic cricket back to the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Organised by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), the 13-day tournament will run until 13 June, featuring established international Indian stars alongside emerging local talent. The 2026 edition marks a significant milestone for the tournament with the launch of the inaugural T20 Mumbai Women's League. T20 Mumbai League 2026: Wankhede to Host Simultaneous Men's and Women's Tournaments from June 1.

Where to Watch Men's and Women's T20 Mumbai League 2026?

Cricket enthusiasts can watch the live broadcast of all T20 Mumbai League 2026 matches on television via the Star Sports Network. The broadcaster will provide men's and women's T20 cricket matches on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 channels.For viewers preferring digital platforms, the rights for the 2026 season are held by JioStar, meaning fans can stream every delivery live via the JioHotstar app and its official website.

T20 Mumbai League 2026 Fact

Event Detail Information Tournament T20 Mumbai League 2026 (Men's & Women's) Dates & IST 1 June 2026 to 13 June 2026 / 9:30 AM, 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM Venue Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai TV Broadcast (India) Star Sports Network Live Streaming (India) JioHotstar (App and Website) Total Matches 30 matches

A total of 30 matches will be played across both the men's and women's competitions over the next two weeks. Eight men's franchises and three women's franchises will compete in a round-robin format followed by the playoffs, bringing high-octane local rivalry back to the city.

Men's T20 Mumbai League Teams

# Team Name Captain 1 Triumph Knights Mumbai North East Suryakumar Yadav 2 SoBo Mumbai Falcons Shreyas Iyer 3 North Mumbai Panthers Ajinkya Rahane 4 Arcs Andheri Shivam Dube 5 Bandra Blasters Suved Parkar 6 Eagle Thane Strikers Shardul Tha kur 7 Aakash Tige rs Mumbai Western Suburbs Sarfaraz Khan 8 MSC Maratha Royals (Defending Champions) Siddhesh Lad

Women's T20 Mumbai League Teams

# Team Name Captain 1 Thane Sky Risers Saima Thakor 2 SoBo Mumbai Falcons Sayali Satghare 3 Aakash Tigers MWS Humairaa Kaazi

All matches are being played at the historic Wankhede Stadium. The women's matches take the morning slot (9:30 AM), while the men's fixtures fill the afternoon (2:00 PM) and evening (7:00 PM) slots.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 11:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).