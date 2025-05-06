The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has entered the last few weeks and the play-offs are nearing soon. Gujarat Titans are one of the teams eyeing a spot in the playoffs and with 14 points from just ten games, they are knocking on the door of the top four and rather eyeing a finish in the top two, giving themselves a cushion of failure. GT take on Mumbai Indians in their next IPN 2025 encounter and will eye a win there. Gujarat Titans had a good mega auction this season in the IPL 2025 where they picked some solid names in their overseas roster, including the international stars Jos Buttler and Kagiso Rabada. Being experienced campaigners both in the international arena and the IPL, the duo adds much value to the squad. Kagiso Rabada’s Reason for Absence From IPL 2025 Revealed! Gujarat Titans Pacer Serving Provisional Suspension After Testing Positive for Recreational Drug, Says ‘Deeply Sorry’.

A blow arrived for Gujarat Titans when Kagiso Rabada left the squad for some personal reasons as announced by GT captain Shubman Gill. GT continued to play without him and there was no confirmation of the reason why Rabada left the squad. It was very recently revealed, Rabada was actually being suspended for having one positive test for recreational drugs during the SA20 tournament earlier this year. According to a statement from the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS), Rabada was tested following the SA20 match between MI Cape Town and Durban Super Giants on January 21. He tested positive for a "Substance of Abuse" and was informed of the result on April 1, following which a provisional suspension was imposed. Fans eager to know if Rabada's suspension is still not over and will he play in the MI vs GT IPL 2025 match will get the entire information here.

Will Kagiso Rabada Play in MI vs GT IPL 2025 Match?

Rabada completed the required treatment program, comprising two sessions, after which his provisional suspension was lifted. . Rabada satisfactorily completed two sessions of his treatment program with which his provisional suspension ended. Rabada has effectively served a one-month period of ineligibility and is free to resume participation in sport. He is available for selection and if GT head coach Ashish Nehra, captain Shubman Gill and team management consider him fitting in the combination, Rabada is very much likely to feature in starting XI of GT against MI. Tim Paine Unimpressed With Kagiso Rabada’s Positive Test of Recreational Drugs Hidden From Public View.

Vikram Solanki, the GT Director of Cricket, supported Rabada saying the cricketer regrets what happened and has learnt from that incident. Solanki mentioned that Rabada is keen on moving on from this and concentrating on his time with the team.

