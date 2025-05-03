New Delhi, May 3: South Africa’s fast-bowling spearhead Kagiso Rabada has revealed he is serving a provisional suspension from all forms of competitive cricket after testing positive for a banned substance, which is a recreational drug. Rabada had played two matches for the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 before abruptly flying back home due to ‘personal reasons’. “As has been reported, I recently returned to South Africa from participating in the IPL for personal reasons. This was due to my returning an adverse analytical finding for the use of a recreational drug.” IPL 2025: Dasun Shanaka Roped In as Glenn Phillips' Replacement by Gujarat Titans for Remainder of Indian Premier League 18.

“I am deeply sorry to all those whom I have let down. I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted. This privilege is much larger than I. It goes beyond my personal aspirations. I am serving a provisional suspension and I am looking forward to returning to the game I love playing,” said Rabada in a statement issued by the South African Cricketers’ Association (SACA) on Saturday.

Kagiso Rabada's Statement

Kagiso Rabada confirms in a statement through South Africa’s players union that he is currently serving a provisional suspension after testing positive for a recreational drug pic.twitter.com/gUd9Uu1Vhu — Ali Martin (@Cricket_Ali) May 3, 2025

With this revelation, it is unlikely that Rabada will return to India to play for GT in the remainder of their IPL 2025 campaign. It is yet to be known if the recreational drug that Rabada used was a performance-enhancing one or not. Moreover, whether the positive result of the drug test came through either an 'in competition' or ‘out of competition' testing. It is also not clear whether he flunked the dope test during the IPL or before it. Why is Mohammed Siraj Called 'DSP Siraj'? Know Reason Behind India and Gujarat Titans' Pacer's Popular Viral Memes.

“I couldn't have gone through this alone. I'd like to thank my agent, CSA, and Gujarat Titans for their support. I'd also like to thank SACA and my legal team for their guidance and counsel.” “Most importantly, I'd like to thank my friends and family for their understanding and love. Moving forward, this moment will not define me. I will keep doing what I have always done, continuously working hard and playing with passion and devotion to my craft,” added Rabada.

The 29-year-old Rabada has played 70 Tests, 106 One-day Internationals and 65 T20Is for South Africa. He has earlier this year returned from an injury.

