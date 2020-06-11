Team India has one of the most deadly pace attacks in the world at the moment with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma wreaking havoc on the field. But before these speedsters, the torch of Indian fast bowling was carried by none other than the mighty Zaheer Khan. A country starved of fast bowling talent, could not have had a greater talent than the left-arm pacer and on Wednesday, his fans stormed social media with their favourite ZAK moments. Zaheer Khan's Journey to Success Illustrated Strength of His Character, Says VVS Laxman.

Recently, sports news website, ESPNcricinfo, asked their followers on Twitter ‘Who is your favourite left-arm pace bowler?’ and soon Indian fans started flooding the micro-blogging site with their treasured Zaheer Khan moments. Twitterati Claim Female Fan Who Proposed to Zaheer Khan During India vs Pakistan Test Series 2007 Made an Appearance During IND Legends vs SL Legends, Road Safety World Series 2020.

Some posted videos of the World Cup winner’s breathtaking bowling performances while others reminded everyone of Zaheer Khan’s achievements. One fan even shared a video in which a female fan proposed the former Indian cricketer during the 2007 Test series against Pakistan.

A Short Love Story

Zaheer Khan short love story with fan. @ImZaheer 😍😄 pic.twitter.com/UjVisTxplR — Arif Husain (@arifh031294) June 11, 2020

The Only One

Zaheer Khan for sure pic.twitter.com/VSL8FpGCf3 — Adnan Khan (@Kh14245350Adnan) June 11, 2020

Master of Swing

#zaheer khan#best inswinging bowler#coming from india is tuff to bowl with such swing specially for fast bowler. pic.twitter.com/jjEEqsRgR9 — rohit raj (@rohitra04120024) June 11, 2020

Yorker King

Zaheer Khan 3 killer yorkers in Champions Trophy @ImZaheer edit by @officialverma55 pic.twitter.com/QjgE5YGJ37 — Official Vikash Kumar Verma (@officialverma55) June 11, 2020

World Cup Hero

Highest wicket taker for India in WC 2003:- Zaheer khan Highest wicket taker for India in WC 2007:- @ImZaheer Highest wicket taker for India in WC 2011:- #ZaheerKhan pic.twitter.com/eJX14gNqZS — Spiderman Junior 🔱 (@SpidermanJr123) June 11, 2020

Pleasure Watching Him

@ImZaheer alwayss ❤️ it's pleasure to watch him bowling — varun shah (@14Varun) June 11, 2020

In his 14 years with the national team, Zaheer Khan etched his name as one of the all-time greats to ever represent the country. The left-arm speedster is India's second-most successful pace bowler in the longest format after Kapil Dev. In 92 Tests, he has taken 311 wickets along with registering 282 scalps in 200 ODIs.

