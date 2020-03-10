Twitterati Claim Female Fan Who Proposed to Zaheer Khan During India vs Pakistan Test Series 2007 Made an Appearance During IND Legends vs SL Legends, Road Safety World Series 2020 (Watch Video)

Female Fan Who Proposed Zaheer Khan During India vs Pakistan Test Series 2007 Apparently Makes an Appearance During IND Legends vs SL Legends (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Remember the female fan who had proposed Zaheer Khan during India vs Pakistan 2007 Test series? Twitterati claims fan made an appearance once again during India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2020 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The picture of the woman was shared on social media. Now we are not sure if she is the same fan, but the netizens are sure of the same. Zaheer Khan has always had a very huge fan following right from his early days of cricket. Mohammad Kaif Turns the Clock Back! Takes Superb Catch During India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2020; Sachin Tendulkar & Fans Laud his Fielding Effort.

Even the fans always kept their hearts in their sleeves and have displayed affection on the pacer. One such example of the same was during the India vs Pakistan Test series in 2007. It was during the third Test in Bengaluru that a female fan had proposed Zak during the match game. The former India pacer gave a flying kiss to the fan. As per the netizens, the same fan has made an appearance at the DY Patil stadium in during IND Legends vs SL Legends. As we said we are not sure if it’s the same woman, so you can check out the snap and decide for yourself.

Remember her??😀 Years passed not the love towards him❤️ #RoadSafetyWorldSeries pic.twitter.com/1RWQqKSV1q — Sooraj Ayyappan (@Sooraj_Ayyappan) March 10, 2020

Here’s the video of the incident

Talking about the game, it was Irfan Pathan who led the team to a victory as he was blazing guns ever since he stepped out to bat. Pathan scored 57 runs from 31 balls smashing six fours and three maximums. India Legends won the game by five wickets with eight balls remaining.