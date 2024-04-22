Toronto [Canada], April 22 (ANI): India's 17-year-old phenom D Gukesh on Monday created history as he became the champion of the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament 2024 after an exciting final round in Toronto.

He is only the second Indian player to win the Candidates Tournament, after legendary player Viswanathan Anand. In Round 14, Gukesh used black pieces to hold rival championship contender Hikaru Nakamura to a draw and secure his victory.

With this victory, the 17-year-old is now the youngest player to go to the World Championship final, where he will take on Ding Liren of China.

Gukesh won first place with a total of 9/14 points. He held Nakamura to a draw on a dramatic day, but his fate was sealed on the opposite board when Fabiano Caruana and Ian Nepomniachtchi fought for 109 moves before settling on a tie.

The day was filled with a lot of drama. For a short while, it seemed that Gukesh would emerge victorious on Monday when Fabiano Caruana's error in move 41 created the chance for a draw with Ian Nepomniachtchi. However, Nepo then gave Caruana the upper hand by returning the favour. Eventually, the tide turned and the Nepo vs. Caruana match was headed to a tie.

