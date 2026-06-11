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FIFA World Cup 2026 Zee5 Plan: Fans Allege Streaming Partner Downgraded Device Limit After Subscription

Subscribers allege that the platform has abruptly downgraded its promised multi-device viewing allowance, restricting accounts to just a single active screen during the opening matches of the tournament.

By Vishal Mehra | Published: Jun 11, 2026 02:45 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 Zee5 Plan: Fans Allege Streaming Partner Downgraded Device Limit After Subscription
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Indian football fans have expressed widespread outrage online following reports that ZEE5, the official digital broadcasting and streaming partner for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India, has altered its subscription terms. Subscribers allege that the platform has abruptly downgraded its promised multi-device viewing allowance, restricting accounts to just a single active screen during the opening matches of the tournament. The change has left premium users frustrated, with many accusing the broadcaster of a 'bait-and-switch' strategy after purchasing long-term plans specifically for the month-long tournament. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 12): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.

The controversy erupted during the tournament's opening weekend as fans logged in to watch the initial group-stage fixtures. Users who had purchased premium packages under the impression that they could stream content on up to three concurrent devices were met with error messages.

Disgruntled subscribers have taken to X (formerly Twitter) and consumer forums to vent their frustration, calling out the streaming service for altering policy terms without prior notice. Many users highlighted that marketing materials leading up to the FIFA World Cup explicitly promoted multi-screen viewing.

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The Indian over-the-top (OTT) market has historically seen intense competition around major sporting events. Broadcasters routinely use premium sporting events to drive paid user acquisitions. However, technical limitations, bandwidth costs, and efforts to curb password-sharing frequently lead to structural modifications in subscription tiers, occasionally alienating the core user base.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 02:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

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2026 FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 Live FIFA World Cup 2026 Live in India Zee5