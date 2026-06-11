FIFA World Cup 2026 Zee5 Plan: Fans Allege Streaming Partner Downgraded Device Limit After Subscription

Indian football fans have expressed widespread outrage online following reports that ZEE5, the official digital broadcasting and streaming partner for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India, has altered its subscription terms. Subscribers allege that the platform has abruptly downgraded its promised multi-device viewing allowance, restricting accounts to just a single active screen during the opening matches of the tournament. The change has left premium users frustrated, with many accusing the broadcaster of a 'bait-and-switch' strategy after purchasing long-term plans specifically for the month-long tournament. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 12): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.

The controversy erupted during the tournament's opening weekend as fans logged in to watch the initial group-stage fixtures. Users who had purchased premium packages under the impression that they could stream content on up to three concurrent devices were met with error messages.

Disgruntled subscribers have taken to X (formerly Twitter) and consumer forums to vent their frustration, calling out the streaming service for altering policy terms without prior notice. Many users highlighted that marketing materials leading up to the FIFA World Cup explicitly promoted multi-screen viewing.

User Lashes Out At Zee5

Dear @ZEE5India, I subscribed to the World Cup Pack because it was advertised as supporting 3 devices, allowing my family to share the subscription. After payment, the device limit was changed to 1 device only. This is misleading and unfair to consumers. Please resolve this… — Jimmy Jose (@Jimmmyjose) June 11, 2026

Fan Claims Broadcaster Duped Viewers

So @FIFAWorldCup broadcaster @ZEE5India has pulled a financial bait-and-switch over Indian consumers - Promised 3 devices will be allowed for the World Cup subscription - After people signed up, they changed it to just 1 device@jagograhakjago please take a look — Chiranjit Ojha (@ChiranjitOjha) June 11, 2026

'Good Scam'

At the stroke of the midnight hour, when India sleeps, the clowns at @ZEE5India will awake to lies and deceit.@ZEECorporate good scam 👏🏻@jagograhakjago please note 📝 CC : @tanujlakhina, @MarcusMergulhao#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/XEA5TpMWb9 — FPL Sudeb (@SudebCena) June 11, 2026

Fan Sheds Light on Auto Plan Change

I bought @ZEE5India subscription on June 8 and they promised me access on 3 screens now in the middle of my subscription they have changed the screen access to 1. This is a material reduction of the service I paid for.#fifaworldcup #zee5 pic.twitter.com/Rm5v21QkKG — Piyush Khandelwal (@wizzzxpiyush) June 11, 2026

The Indian over-the-top (OTT) market has historically seen intense competition around major sporting events. Broadcasters routinely use premium sporting events to drive paid user acquisitions. However, technical limitations, bandwidth costs, and efforts to curb password-sharing frequently lead to structural modifications in subscription tiers, occasionally alienating the core user base.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 02:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).