FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 12): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is in full swing, and Friday, June 12, promises to deliver another dose of high-stakes football with two intriguing Group A encounters. Co-hosts Mexico kick off the day's proceedings against South Africa, while South Korea will lock horns with Czechia, as all four teams vie for an early advantage in the tournament. FIFA World Cup 2026 Full Schedule in IST: Check Complete Football WC Time Table.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 12)

Here’s a look at the matches scheduled for Friday, June 12, 2026 (all times in Indian Standard Time - IST):

Match Kick-off (IST) Venue Group Stage Mexico vs South Africa Fri, Jun 12, 12:30 AM Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico Group A Group Stage South Korea vs Czechia Fri, Jun 12, 7:30 AM Estadio Akron, Zapopan (Guadalajara), Mexico Group A Group Stage

Mexico vs South Africa: A Rematch of History

The highly anticipated Group A opener will see Mexico take on South Africa at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico. This match holds historical significance as it’s a repeat of the 2010 FIFA World Cup opening fixture, which ended in a 1-1 draw in Johannesburg. DD Sports FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Telecast Schedule: Check List of Game Available on Free to Air Channel.

Head-to-Head: Historically, these two nations have met four times, with Mexico holding a slight edge with two wins to South Africa's one, alongside one draw.

Recent Form: Mexico enters the tournament in formidable form, boasting an unbeaten run of eight games in 2026, including impressive draws against European heavyweights Belgium and Portugal, and commanding friendly wins over Australia and Serbia. They also secured both the CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup titles in 2025. South Africa, on the other hand, qualified for the World Cup by clinching the top spot in Group C of their CAF qualifiers, known for their disciplined, collective performances.

South Korea vs Czechia: First Competitive Showdown

Later in the day, South Korea will face Czechia in their Group A encounter at the Estadio Akron in Zapopan (Guadalajara), Mexico. This will mark their first-ever competitive meeting, as all previous encounters have been international friendlies.

Head-to-Head: In their previous friendly matches (either three or four depending on the source), both sides have recorded one win each, with one or two matches ending in a draw. South Korea secured a 2-1 victory in their most recent friendly clash in 2016.

Recent Form: South Korea arrives in good shape, winning three of their last five matches, including a dominant 5-0 friendly win over Trinidad and Tobago and a 1-0 victory against El Salvador in recent friendlies. They had a strong qualifying campaign, remaining undefeated across 16 matches. Czechia also comes into the tournament with strong recent form, winning three of their last five games and notably qualifying through dramatic penalty shootout victories in the UEFA playoffs against Ireland and Denmark.

Where to Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming and Telecast

Football enthusiasts around the globe can catch all the action through various broadcasters and streaming platforms:

Region TV Channels & Streaming Platforms India Live on Unite8 Sports (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 2 HD) and streamed on Zee5. Select matches, including the opener, will also be available on DD Sports. UK All matches split between BBC and ITV. Free live streaming available on BBC iPlayer and ITVX. USA English commentary on FOX and FS1 (FOX One, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV). Spanish commentary on Telemundo and Universo (Peacock). The Mexico vs South Africa match will also be streamed free on Tubi. Australia Exclusive live and free coverage on SBS and SBS VICELAND, with all matches streaming on SBS On Demand.

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 unfolds, Group A is poised for an exciting journey, with these opening fixtures setting the stage for what promises to be a memorable tournament. Be sure to tune in and witness history in the making.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 12:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).