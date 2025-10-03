AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Fulham will be facing Bournemouth in an away tie in the English Premier League, with the visitors looking to return to winning ways following their defeat at the hands of Aston Villa in the previous match. It will not be easy, though, considering their opponents are unbeaten in their last five EPL matches and they include three victories. Hosts Bournemouth’s early momentum in the league has seen them climb to the sixth spot in the points table and their focus will be to keep the momentum going. Bournemouth versus Fulham will be telecast on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 12:30 AM IST. EPL 2025–26 Points Table Updated: Liverpool Remain on Top As Arsenal Move To Second In Standings At End of Matchweek 6.

Evanilson will lead the attack for Bournemouth with the Cherries lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Marcus Tavernier will be the key playmaker who will line up behind the central striker with Justin Kluivert on the bench. Tyler Adams and Alex Scott will be the double pivot in central midfield with David Brooks and Antoine Semenyo on the wings.

Raul Jimenez will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game. Timothy Castagne, Joachim Andersen, Calvin Bassey, and Ryan Sessegnon will be part of the backline for the visitors. Alex Iwobi and Harry Wilson will use their pace and trickery to create chances out wide. Adama Traore will be the target man up top with Joshua King in support in the final third. Premier League 2025–26 Results: Weekend of Surprises As Crystal Palace Stun Liverpool, Brighton Sink Chelsea, Brentford Beat Manchester United.

AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham Match Details

Match AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham Date Saturday, October 4 Time 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Fulham will take on AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League 2025-26 on Saturday, October 4. The AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham EPL 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham live telecast viewing option is likely to be available on the Star Sports Select 1 TV channel. For AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can find a viewing option for the AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. It should be a game with not many clear-cut chances created by both teams, but Bournemouth should find a way to secure a 1-0 win.

