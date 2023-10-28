Al-Nassr play Al Feiha in an away tie in the Saudi Pro League with an aim to be within a touching distance of league leaders Al-Hilal. After an unexpected draw against Abha, the team has bounced back with wins over Damac and Al-Duhail respectively. With the competition between the clubs immense at the top of the points table, it is imperative that Al-Nassr continue to win games and hope their direct rivals drop points. Opponents Al Feiha are 8th in the standings but have not tasted defeat in their last four matches which also includes two victories. They can be a bit of a tough nut to crack, particularly at home. Al Feiha versus Al-Nassr will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 8:30 PM IST. ‘Special Night in Riyadh’ Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Al-Nassr Beat Al-Duhail 4-3 in AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match (See Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo is in sublime form for Al-Nassr with the Portuguese skipper being the top scorer for the club. His record in 2023 at 38 years of age is incredible and despite all these years at the top, he is still giving the youngsters a run for their money. Sadio Mane, Talisca and Otavio complete the attacking quartet for the visitors and this is where the strength lies.

Zambian forward Fashion Sakala will be the lone striker for the home side with Abdelhamid Sabiri as the playmaker behind him. Henry Onyekuru and Sultan Mandash are the traditional wingers who would look to stretch the Al-Nassr backline and try and create openings for the forwards. Ricardo is the one that sits deep in midfield to try and dictate the tempo of the game. Israel To Host UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier Matches Against Switzerland and Romania in Hungary Amid Ongoing Conflict With Hamas.

When is Al-Feiha vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Al-Nassr will lock horns with Al-Feiha in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 on Saturday, October 28. The Al-Feiha vs Al-Nassr match will be played at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh and it starts at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Feiha vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 in India. Hence fans in India can watch live telecast of Al-Feiha vs Al-Nassr on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Al-Feiha vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Abha match on the SonyLiv app and website. Al-Feiha will make themselves compact and try and limit the chances created by Al-Nassr. Expect the visitors to claim a 0-1 victory nevertheless.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2023 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).