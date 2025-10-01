AFC Champions League Two 2025–26 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Al-Nassr are top of the Saudi Pro League with wins in their opening four games of the season. Their bright start under new boss Jorge Jesus has given them a lift and they will now try to get their AFC Cup campaign going when they take on Al-Zawraa this evening in a group stage fixture. It will be an away tie for the Saudi Arabian giants, a first for them in the continental trophy after a comfortable home win versus Istiklol. Al-Zawraa play their football in Iraq and head into this fixture after a comfortable win over FC Goa in their opening match. Al-Zawraa versus Al-Nassr will start at 11:45 PM IST. ‘Cristiano Ronaldo Doesn’t Know How to Play Football’ Former Real Madrid Star Antonio Cassano Criticises Al-Nassr Captain For ‘Selfish Gameplay’.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be travelling with the Al-Nassr team to Baghdad for this tie along with Wesley. Sadio Mane, Joao Felix, and Kingsley Coman are available and will be part of the attacking set up. Bento will be in goal for the visitors with Marcelo Brozovic puling the strings in central midfield.

Nizar Mahmoud Al-Rashdan will be the key player in midfield for the hosts as he has the ability to come up with the precision forward passes. Reziq Bani Hami, the Jordanian striker, will lead the attacking unit for the team. Mohammed Qasim Majid will slot in behind him as the playmaker with Mahdi Al-Humaidan and Hasan Sayyid on the wings.

Al-Zawraa vs Al-Nassr Match Details

Match Al-Zawraa vs Al-Nassr Date Wednesday, October 1 Time 11:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Zawra Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When Is Al-Zawraa vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Al-Zawraa will face Al-Nassr in their AC Two 2025-26 league second match. The Al-Zawraa vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match will be played on Wednesday, October 1. The match is scheduled to be hosted at Zawra Stadium and has a scheduled start time of 11:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Al-Zawraa vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 in India. Therefore, the Al-Zawraa vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 match live telecast will not be available on any TV channel in India. For the Al-Zawraa vs Al-Nassr online viewing options, read below. Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Head Coach Luis Castro Following Al-Nassr Sacking.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Al-Zawraa vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match?

However, fans have an online viewing option to watch the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 in India. Fans can watch the Al-Zawraa vs Al-Nassr live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but need to purchase either a match pass for Rs 69 or a tour pass that costs Rs 99 to do so. It will not be a free flowing game with both teams struggling to break each other down. Nevertheless, the visitors should claim a 0-1 victory.

