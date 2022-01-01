Arsenal’s aim to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League faces an acid test when Premier League leaders Manchester City come visiting. The Gunners have been fairly consistent under Mikel Arteta this campaign and currently occupy the fourth spot in the points table with 35 points from 19 games. With Manchester United, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur in hot pursuit of them, the Londoners can ill afford to show any drop in form. For Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City team, they are known for dominating the toughest league in the world for some years now. Their form in the festive period in particular has been brilliant as they close in on yet another title. Manchester City Ends 2021 on High Note, Seals 1-0 Win Over Brentford in EPL 2021-22 Match (Watch Match Highlights).

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for COVID 19 and will not be in the dugout for the contest. Takehiro Tomiyasu, Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares are also not part of the matchday squad. Ben White is likely to deployed in at right back with Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka in front of him as the holding midfield duo. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are in the form of their lives and can trouble City with their pace and trickery.

Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus are likely to drop out of the starting eleven with Pep Guardiola expected to rotate his squad. Kevin de Bruyne, Fernandinho and Ilkay Gundogan should make the midfield three while Phil Foden could continue as the false nine. Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling have been amongst the goals off late and Arsenal will have to be wary of the threat possessed by these wide men.

When is Arsenal vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in North London. The game will be held on January 1, 2021 (Saturday) and is scheduled to begin at 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Manchester City match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Manchester City match on Disney+Hotstar.

Arsenal have a tendency to buckle under pressure from top sides and we could see a repeat of the day with Manchester City expected to claim a win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2022 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).