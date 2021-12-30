Manchester City registered a 1-0 win against Brentford in EPL 2021-22 match. Phil Foden was the goalscorer for the team. With this Manchester City extended their domination over Brentford in EPL 2021-22 match.

Ending 2021 with another three points in the bag! 🤩#ManCity pic.twitter.com/hk23RpNRBI — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 29, 2021

Video Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)