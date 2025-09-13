Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The Premier League 2025-26 is back after the international break and the action gets underway as Arsenal take on Nottingham Forest in what promises to be an exciting clash. The Gunners' winning start to the Premier League 2025-26 came to an end in their last match before the international break when they were beaten 0-1 by Liverpool in what was a hard-fought match at Anfield. Mikel Arteta would be well aware of the fact that his team cannot afford to drop more points, which could pave the way for defending champions Liverpool to gain the upper hand in the title race. Riccardo Calafiori Wishes To Visit India, Arsenal Defender Says The Nation Has ‘Many Different Cultures’.

Nottingham Forest will have a new manager in charge, in the form of Ange Postecoglou who was appointed for the role after they decided to part ways with Nuno Espirito Santo reportedly due to growing tension with the team owner. Ange Postecoglou not very long ago had ended Tottenham Hotspur's title drought by leading them to the UEFA Europa League trophy last season but was relieved off his duties soon after as the London club finished 17th in the Premier League. He is now back with the Premier League and would have a point to prove with his new team.

In terms of team news, Arsenal would be without Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus while uncertainty lingers over William Saliba's participation with the French defender suffering an ankle injury. He returned to training and this is a positive sign for the Gunners. Christian Norgaard and Ben White could also be in the mix for Arsenal. Nottingham Forest on the other hand, would not have the services of Ola Aina and also Nicolas Dominguez, with both out with injuries. Liverpool 1–0 Arsenal, Premier League 2025–26: Dominik Szoboszlai’s Stunner Seals Narrow Win for Reds Over Gunners (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest United Match Details

Match Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Date Saturday, September 13 Time 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Emirates Stadium, London Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Arsenal will go up against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League 2025-26 on Saturday, September 13. The Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest match is set to be played at the Emirates Stadium in London and it will start at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live telecast viewing option is set to be available on Star Sports Network channels. For Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Arsenal are expected to secure a victory here.

