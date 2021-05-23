Chelsea will take on Aston Villa in their final English Premier League 2020-21 fixture of the season. The clash will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham on May 23, 2021 (Sunday). Thomas Tuchel’s men will be aiming to secure a top-four finish on the last day of the campaign. Meanwhile, fans searching for Aston Villa vs Chelsea, EPL 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. Antonio Rudiger & Jorginho Lead Chelsea to a Stunning 2-1 Win Over Leicester City in EPL 2021.

Thomas Tuchel’s men are in pole position to secure one of the remaining two Champions League spots but now any slip-ups could see them miss out on the premier European football via the league standings at least. The Blues will be looking to complete the job against Dean Smith’s Aston Villa, who after avoiding relegation in their first season back in the top flight, have secured an 11th place finish in their second campaign. Chelsea's Season In Danger Of Falling Apart After FA Cup Final Loss Against Leicester City.

When is Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Aston Villa vs Chelsea match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham. The game will be held on May 23, 2021 (Sunday) and it has a scheduled start time of 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Aston Villa vs Chelsea match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select channels to watch the live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Chelsea match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

