Manchester United will travel to Birmingham to take on Aston Villa in the latest round of Premier League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at Villa Park on May 09, 2021 (Sunday). Ole Gunnar Solaskjaer’s men will be looking to secure a top-four spot after teams around them faltered. Meanwhile, fans searching for Aston Villa vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. Manchester United vs Liverpool, EPL 2020-21 Clash Postponed After Fan Protest At Old Trafford.

Aston Villa are still without their star man Jack Grealish, without whom their results have been affected in recent months but Dean Smith’s men have shown enough promise to be able to make things difficult for Manchester United and even pull off a positive result. Meanwhile, with Leicester City losing, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team can pull away in the race for Champions League qualification and make things easy for them heading into the final few weeks of the season.

When is Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Aston Villa vs Manchester United match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham on May 09, 2021 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to begin at 06:35 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Aston Villa vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Aston Villa vs Manchester United match on Star Sports channels. Star Network is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2020-21 in India so fans can tune into Select 2/HD channels to watch the live-action.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Aston Villa vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India looking for the live streaming online of the Aston Villa vs Manchester United match can catch the live action on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans will, however, have to pay a nominal subscription fee to watch the live streaming. JIO and Airtel users can also watch the match live on the JIO TV and Airtel Xstream apps respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2021 12:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).