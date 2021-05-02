The Premier League 2020-21 encounter between Manchester United and Liverpool scheduled for May 02, 2021 (Sunday), has been postponed.

Liverpool Football Club release a statement following the postponement of their fixture against Manchester United at Old Trafford pic.twitter.com/RxvqUeZQTa — BBC Merseyside Sport (@bbcmerseysport) May 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)