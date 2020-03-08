ATK FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2019–20 Live Streaming on Hotstar: Check Live Football Score, Watch Free Telecast of ATK vs BFC Semi-Final Leg 2 in Indian Super League 6 on TV and Online

ATK FC (Photo Credits: Twitter/Roy Krishna)

ATK vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Online Streaming and Live Telecast: ATK take on Bengaluru FC in the second leg of their semi-final clash with the tie delicately poised. The two-time champions have enjoyed playing at home throughout the season and will be confident of reversing their 1-0 loss suffered in the previous game. The hosts will need to be patient though with such high-intensity games often being low on chances created. Opponents Bengaluru FC are masters when it comes to shutting down shop. Their game plan will not be much different to the one in the first leg. Defending in units with quick counters is the way forward for them in this game. ATK FC Vs Bengaluru FC - Live Football Score, Semi-Final 2.

One of the challenges for ATK will be to get Roy Krishna and David Williams back to their lethal best in front of goal. They were completely neutralised in the last game by Bengaluru FC courtesy some tight man-marking. Playmaker Edu Garcia is also a key man in the home team's attacking third and if accorded space, he could be a threat for Bengaluru. Michael Soosairaj is another player that has been brilliant for ATK this term and possess the requisite skills to get behind past defences.

Albert Serran is part of the travelling squad for Bengaluru FC but it is highly unlikely he will feature. Nishu Kumar received his marching orders in the first leg and is suspended. Sunil Chettri and Deshorn Brown as the two forwards have plenty to offer in attack provided they are fed well. This is where Dimas Delgado assumes greater significance, playing in the hole behind the strikers.

When is ATK vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Semi-Final Leg 2 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 2nd leg semi-final encounter between ATK and Bengaluru FC will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on March 08, 2020 (Sunday). ATK vs BFC match is set to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of ATK vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Semi-Final Leg 2 Football Match?

Fans can catch the live-action of the ATK vs Bengaluru FC semi-final match 2nd leg on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League (ISL) in India and will be live telecasting the ATK vs BFC match. Viewers can watch the match live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of ATK vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Semi-Final Leg 2 Football Match?

Hotstar will also be live streaming the ATK vs Bengaluru FC match on online platforms. Meanwhile, fans can also follow LatestLY for the live score updates of ATK vs BFC match. Bengaluru FC have conceded just 13 goals in 19 games this season which highlights how difficult it is to score past them. ATK will create openings but it is the visitors who are likely to progress.