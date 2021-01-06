Barcelona are back in training after all the first team members were given the all-clear following the latest round of COVID-19 tests carried out on Tuesday. Initially, the club had postponed their training after two personnel from the first team staff had tested positive on Monday. However, the squad has returned negative tests and are now preparing for their league clash against Athletic Club on Wednesday. Lionel Messi Reacts After Barcelona's Narrow Win Over Huesca in La Liga 2020-21.

‘In accordance with LaLiga protocol, the FC Barcelona first-team squad undertook PCR tests on Tuesday morning. All tests came back negative, and thus training will take place this afternoon from 6pm CET,’ Barcelona said in an official statement.

See Statement

ℹ️ First team players return negative PCR tests — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 5, 2021

Barcelona are fifth in La Liga and have a chance to move into the Champions League places with a positive result against the Basque side, who are currently ninth in the league. The Catalans have won two back-to-back away games after going four without a win on their travels.

Barcelona will be without midfielder Carles Alena for this clash as manager Ronald Koeman has left the youngster out of the squad following the talks of him joining another team on loan for the rest of the season. The 23-year-old has had very little game-time under the new manager and is likely to move on in search of regular minutes.

Squad vs Athletic Club

The Catalans are unbeaten in their last six games after losing to Juventus in Europe and will look to build on that. Their latest win came away to Huesca with Frenkie De Jing scoring the game’s only goal in the first half.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2021 08:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).