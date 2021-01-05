Two members of the Barcelona first team staff have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their scheduled midweek clash against Athletic Club on Wednesday (January 6, 2020). The Catalan club have postponed their training session on Tuesday and have announced that the entire team will undergo another round of PCR testing on the same day as per La Liga protocols. Lionel Messi Reacts After Barcelona's Narrow Win Over Huesca in La Liga 2020-21.

‘Two members of the first team staff test positive for Covid-19. The Club has informed the relevant sports and health authorities and the whole squad will undergo further PCR testing on Tuesday morning local time in line with La Liga protocol,’ said the club in their official statement.

See Full Statement

Two members of the first team staff test positive for Covid-19 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 4, 2021

The latest PCR tests were carried out on Monday, where two of the first-team staff have returned positive for COVID-19. The second test will determine if there are any further cases among the squad and whether Barcelona will be able to make their trip to San Mames for the clash against Athletic Club.

The Catalan club are looking to build on their recent run of results which has seen them close the gap on the top four and a positive result against the Basque side will see them move into the Champions League places. The Blaugranas are unbeaten in six matches since their loss to Juventus in Europe.

However, the fixture is under threat of not being conducted if the Catalan club reports any further cases of COVID-19. Recent fixtures in the Premier League have also been postponed due to a rise in coronavirus cases to protect the health of the players.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2021 08:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).