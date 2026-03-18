Barcelona hosts Newcastle United at the Spotify Camp Nou tonight for a high-stakes UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg. Following a 1–1 draw at St James’ Park, where Lamine Yamal’s late penalty cancelled out Anthony Gordon’s opener, the tie remains perfectly poised. Both sides face injury challenges. Barcelona remain without Jules Koundé and Frenkie de Jong, while Newcastle miss Bruno Guimarães. The winner progresses to the quarter-finals. However, fans are eager to know if young Spanish international Yamal will feature against The Magpies. Real Madrid Advance to UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-Finals After Vinicius Jr Brace Downs 10-Man Manchester City.

Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Barcelona vs Newcastle United UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Match?

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has confirmed that Lamine Yamal is 'fully fit' and ready to start in their pivotal UCL Round of 16 second leg match. The 18-year-old winger was rested during Sunday’s 5–2 victory over Sevilla to ensure peak physical condition for the European decider.

The attacker trained fantastically over the last 48 hours. Yamal, who salvaged a 1–1 draw for Barcelona with a 96th-minute penalty at St James’ Park, is expected to return to the starting line-up to lead an attack that has been prolific at home this season. 'Racists are cowards', Vinicius Junior Addresses Alleged Racist Abuse Following Real Madrid vs Benfica UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match.

With the aggregate score tied at 1–1, the winner will progress to the Champions League quarter-finals. Barcelona are yet to lose at the renovated Camp Nou since its reopening, while Newcastle are seeking a historic first-ever competitive win on Spanish soil.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 11:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).