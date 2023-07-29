It is time for the El Clasico in the pre-season football campaign in America as Barcelona takes on arch-rivals Real Madrid. The Catalonians head into the game on the back of a 5-3 battering at the hands of Arsenal while for the Los Blancos, it was smooth sailing as they beat a formidable Manchester United 2-0. Real Madrid had a poor campaign in the La Liga and Europe last season which has seen them bring in reinforcements. They had a poor record when facing Xavi’s Barcelona and this is where Carlo Ancelotti will have to bring in all his experience and set his side differently. While for Barcelona, the team looks short on match fitness and they will be hoping to compete well here. Barcelona versus Real Madrid starts at 2:30 AM IST. UEFA Bans Juventus from Conference League 2023–24 for Violating Financial Fair Play Rules.

Alejandro Balde is a major doubt for the game with an ankle problem while Inigo Martinez is all set to miss out for Barcelona. Pedri and Ilkay Gundogan alongside Frenkie de Jong makes the Barcelona midfield formidable. The trio could wrestle control of the game from Real Madrid if they click. Robert Lewandowski scored against Arsenal but other than that he had a very quiet game which needs to change.

Joselu scored a brilliant overhead kick against Manchester United and is likely to start this evening alongside Vinicius Jr and Brahim Diaz. Jude Bellingham will be the attacking midfielder with Federico Valverde and Toni Kroos behind him. Luka Modric should come in at the start of the second-half with Carlo Ancelotti likely to make wholesale changes at break.

The AT&T Stadium in Arlington is in for a treat with possible the biggest game in world football. Expect Real Madrid to win easily though with them being at a better fitness levels compared to the opposition.

When is Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Club Friendly Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Barcelona will be taking on Real Madrid in a pre-season match on Sunday, July 30. The Barcelona vs Real Madrid will begin at 2:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

For the El Clasico fans, the live telecast of the Barcelona-Real Madrid Pre-season club friendly match will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 & Sony LIV.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

The live streaming of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match will be available on Real Madrid TV app and website.

