Mumbai, October 28: Real Madrid's 2-1 win over FC Barcelona has come at a price with the La Liga club confirming that defender Dani Carvajal has suffered a knee injury. The injury is likely to sideline the defender until the start of 2026 as the recovery process is expected to take around two months. The new injury setback comes after the Spain international returned to action as a second half substitute against Barcelona after missing a month with a muscle injury. ‘Will Talk About His Reaction… In Private’ Xabi Alonso Responds to Vinicius Jr’s Visible Frustration After Being Subbed During Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico in La Liga 2025-26.

"Following tests carried out on our captain Dani Carvajal by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with the presence of a loose body in his right knee joint," reported the Real Madrid official website, adding the defender would "now undergo an arthroscopy surgery."

If the recovery timeline holds, Carvajal won’t play again in 2025. He is expected to miss about ten matches, including seven in LaLiga and three in the Champions League. The 33-year-old missed nearly all the 2024-25 season with a torn knee ligament, only returning to the field at the start of the current campaign to compete with new arrival Trent Alexander-Arnold for the right back spot in Xabi Alonso's side.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has also just returned from a muscle injury, with Alonso using Uruguayan midfielder Fede Valverde on the right of his side's defense. Real Madrid's El Clasico win over Barcelona at the Bernabéu saw Carvajal notch up his 200th LaLiga victory. Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico Result: Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham Score As Los Blancos Defeat Blaugrana 2-1 in High-Octane La Liga 2025-26 Clash.

He reached 200 LaLiga victories in his thirteenth season with the first team. He has played 293 games and scored 10 goals. He has also won this trophy four times. Carvajal made his debut in this competition on August 18, 2013, with his first victory (2-1 against Betis). Since then, the team he has beaten most often in LaLiga is Real Sociedad (14).

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2025 10:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).