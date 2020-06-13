Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get BAY vs MOB Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Bundesliga Live Streaming Online: Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich are tagging along nicely towards yet another league title and next face Borussia Monchengladbach in the league. With 70 points from 30 games, the Bavarians have been the best side in the league by some distance with only Dortmund providing them whatever little resistance they could. It is interesting to note that Bayern Munich are on a 21 game unbeaten run and the team that last beat them is the one they will face tonight. The visitors are fourth in the Bundesliga table, but with their sights set on an even higher finish, they need to come up with the goods at the Allianz Arena. Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get DUS vs DOR Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski picked up the fifth yellow card of their season respectively last time out and are hence suspended. Serge Gnabry has a back injury and will take no part in the contest. Leon Goretzka will push up as a number 10 in the absence of Thomas Muller with Joshua Zirkzee assuming the striker’s role. Thiago Alcantara is back to full fitness and should start in the midfield, assisting Joshua Kimmich.

Frenchman Alassane Plea is suspended for the tie against Bayern Munich after receiving his marching orders in Monchengladbach’s previous game. Breel Embolo and Raffael return to the squad though which is a huge boost for the visitors. Marcus Thuram is a player possessing pace and eye for goal, something Bayern Munich will have to be wary of. In goal, Borussia Monchengladbach have one of the best in the league in the form of Yan Sommer.

When is Fortuna Bayern Munich vs Monchengladbach, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Fortuna Bayern Munich vs Monchengladbach match in Bundesliga 2019-20 will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich on June 13, 2020 (Saturday). The match is scheduled to start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Fortuna Bayern Munich vs Monchengladbach, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can follow the Fortuna Bayern Munich vs Monchengladbach live match of Bundesliga 2019-20 on Star Sports, which is the official broadcaster of the German league in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD to catch the live action of Bundesliga 2019-20 match on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Fortuna Bayern Munich vs Monchengladbach, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match?

Free live streaming of Fortuna Bayern Munich vs Monchengladbach match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar, which is OTT platform of Star Network. Fans can tune into the Hotstar app and watch the match live or log into hotstar.com and catch the live-action. It should be a feisty game with hosts Bayern Munich missing a few key attacking players. The away side could end Bayern Munich’s unbeaten run at the end of 90 minutes.

