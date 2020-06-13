Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get DUS vs DOR Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Football Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 03:23 PM IST
Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get DUS vs DOR Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
Fortuna Dusseldorf players (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Bundesliga Live Streaming Online: Borussia Dortmund are involved in a must-win game against Fortuna Dusseldorf to keep their slim title hopes alive in the German Bundesliga. It has been yet another year of dominance for Dortmund in Germany yet they seem to fall short of the efforts of their arch-rivals Bayern Munich. With 63 points from 30 games, Lucian Favre’s men are 7 points off the Bavarians but with the league’s end coming to a close, disappointment awaits them. Opponents Fortuna Dusseldorf are 16th in the points table with 28 points with dire need of a win. NAP vs INT Dream11 Prediction in Coppa Italia 2019–20 Semi-Final Second Leg: Tips to Pick Best Team for Napoli vs Inter Milan Football Match.

Dusseldorf are likely to go with a 3-5-2 formation in order to stifle Borussia Dortmund in the middle areas. Rouwen Hennings in the attacking third has managed 14 strikes this season and poses a threat in front of the goal. Florian Kastenmeier will start between the sticks for the hosts in place of the injured Zack Steffen. Kenan Karaman is known for his high work rate and could drop into midfield and create chances.

Erling Haaland is building his match sharpness in training and could start ahead of Thorgan Hazard in the playing eleven. The Norwegian youngster has missed the last two games due to a knee trouble but has been declared fit to play. Mats Hummels is back after suspension and will take his place in the Dortmund backline with Manuel Akanji and Lukasz Piszczek alongside him. England international Jadon Sancho is the man to watch out for the visitors with his electrifying pace, causing havoc in the opposition ranks.

When is Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund match in Bundesliga 2019-20 will be played at the Esprit Arena in Munich on June 13, 2020 (Saturday). The match is scheduled to start at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can follow the Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund live match of Bundesliga 2019-20 on Star Sports, which is the official broadcaster of the German league in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD to catch the live action of Bundesliga 2019-20 match on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match?

Free live streaming of Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar, which is OTT platform of Star Network. Fans can tune into the Hotstar app and watch the match live or log into hotstar.com and catch the live-action. The visitors have too much talent at their disposal to come away with a routine away win and stay put in the title race for now.

