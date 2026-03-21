Bundesliga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich return to domestic action on Saturday, 21 March 2026, as they host 1. FC Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena. Following their emphatic 10-2 aggregate victory over Atalanta in the Champions League midweek, the Bavarians look to extend their nine-point lead at the top of the table. Cristiano Ronaldo Sidelined for Portugal International Friendlies, FIFA World Cup 2026 Spot Assured by Head Coach Roberto Martinez.

Bayern Munich vs FC Union Berlin Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 21.

Venue: Allianz Arena in München

Time: 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs FC Union Berlin Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Bundesliga action through the following options:

Live Streaming: SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Bayern Munich vs FC Union Berlin 2025–26 live streaming online.

Telecast: Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans in India might find the Bayern Munich vs FC Union Berlin 2025–26 live telecast on the Sony Sports Network Ten TV channels. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?.

Bayern Munich vs FC Union Berlin Team News

Bayern face a minor selection crisis due to a combination of injuries and disciplinary issues. Key defender Jonathan Tah and forwards Luis Díaz and Nicolas Jackson are all suspended. Furthermore, Manuel Neuer, Jamal Musiala, and Alphonso Davies remain sidelined with injuries. Youth prospect Lennart Karl is tipped for a starting role alongside Michael Olise.

Union Berlin are monitoring the fitness of first-choice goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow, who missed their last match. Forward Andrej Ilic and the in-form Jeong Woo-yeong, who has been a frequent scorer off the bench in 2026, are expected to lead the visitors' offensive efforts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).