League leaders, Al-Nassr, travel to Dammam this evening to face Al-Khaleej at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium, looking to extend their two-point lead at the top of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26. With Al-Ahli only two points behind, Al-Nassr cannot afford a slip-up. They enter this match on a sensational 13-match winning streak across all competitions. However, fans, as usual, are eager to know if Cristiano Ronaldo will feature for Al-Nassr in the line-up. Vinicius Jr Equals Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League Assist Record in Dominant Real Madrid Win Over Manchester City in UCL 2025-26.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?

Unfortunately, Al-Nassr will be without their captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, for the clash against Al-Khaleej. The Portuguese forward, who is currently undergoing specialist rehabilitation in Madrid, has been officially ruled out of the Matchday 26 fixture at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium.

Ronaldo sustained a significant muscle tear in his right thigh during the closing stages of Al-Nassr’s 3-1 victory over Al-Fayha on 28 February. Although early assessments suggested a brief absence, subsequent medical examinations prompted the veteran to travel to Spain for treatment with his personal physiotherapist. Cristiano Ronaldo Injury Update: Al-Nassr and Portugal Star Heads to Madrid for Hamstring Treatment.

Ronaldo, who has netted 21 goals this season, has recently slipped to third in the Golden Boot race, trailing Ivan Toney and Julian Quiñones, who both have 24 goals. In his absence, the goal-scoring burden will fall on Sadio Mane and Joao Felix.

Beyond domestic duties, the injury has sparked concern in Portugal. Ronaldo is expected to miss upcoming international friendlies against Mexico and the USA later this month. Reports suggest Al-Nassr medical staff are targeting an April 3 return for the match against Al-Najma, allowing the captain to regain match fitness ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 11:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).