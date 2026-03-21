Portugal's talismanic captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, has been omitted from the national squad for the upcoming March international friendlies against Mexico and the United States, head coach Roberto Martinez confirmed on Friday. The decision stems from a hamstring injury sustained by the veteran forward, though Martinez was quick to reassure fans that Ronaldo's participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup remains 'not at risk'. Eid Mubarak 2026 Wishes: Cristiano Ronaldo Extends Greetings to Fans, Al-Nassr Star Shares Picture Dressed Up in Traditional Attire.

Injury Sidelines Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo, 41, picked up the hamstring issue in late February while playing for his Saudi club, Al Nassr, during their 3-1 Saudi Pro League victory over Al Fayha on February 28, 2026. Initial assessments by Al Nassr manager Jorge Jesus suggested muscle fatigue, but subsequent tests revealed a more significant injury, necessitating a rehabilitation programme. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has since been undergoing treatment, reportedly travelling to Madrid for specialised care after initially beginning rehabilitation in Saudi Arabia. His absence from Al Nassr's recent fixtures has sparked discussions about his workload and fitness ahead of a demanding international schedule.

Roberto Martinez Confident of FIFA World Cup 2026 Availability

Despite the setback, Portugal coach Roberto Martinez expressed confidence in Ronaldo's recovery timeline and his readiness for the World Cup. "It's a minor muscle injury, and we think he can return in a week or two," Martinez stated during the squad announcement. He further emphasised, "The World Cup is not at risk! He is not at risk. Everything Cristiano has done physically during the season shows that he is in great shape." This assurance aims to quell concerns among Portuguese supporters regarding their captain's fitness for what would be his record sixth World Cup appearance.

Pre-World Cup Preparations Continue

Portugal is scheduled to face Mexico on March 28 in Mexico City, followed by a match against the United States on March 31 in Atlanta. These friendlies are crucial opportunities for Martinez to finalise tactical plans and assess other players as part of their preparations for the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Ronaldo's absence will allow other attacking talents within the squad to stake their claim, though Martinez has already indicated that Ronaldo, alongside Gonçalo Ramos, is earmarked for a central forward role at the tournament. Ronaldo has been in prolific form this season, leading the Saudi Pro League's Golden Boot race with 21 goals.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 01:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).