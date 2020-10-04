Bayern Munich will aim to return to winning ways when they host Hertha Berlin in their next Bundesliga 2020-21 fixture on October 4, 2020 (Sunday). Bayern suffered a shock 1-4 defeat to Hoffenheim in their previous league match and will hope to return to winning again. They play Hertha Berlin, who similarly have won and lost one game each in the Bundesliga. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how to watch the Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin match should scroll down for all details, including the live telecast and live streaming online details.

Hertha Berlin started their new Bundesliga season with a 3-1 win over Werder Bremen but faced a 3-1 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt in their next game. Similarly, Hansi Flick’s Bayern beat Schalke 8-0 in their season opener but were shocked by Hoffenheim. Bayern, however, have not lost at home since November and will be confident of maintaining that record against Hertha.

When is Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin, Bundesliga 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin match in Bundesliga 2020-21 will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich. The game will take place on October 4, 2020 (Sunday) and is scheduled to start at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin, Bundesliga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India cannot live telecast the Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin match on television as there are no official broadcasters available for Bundesliga 2020-21 in the country. But fans need not worry as they can always catch the live-action online.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin, Bundesliga 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can live stream the Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin match online on FanCode app. FanCode is the official partner for Bundesliga in India and will be providing live-action of all Bundesliga 2020-21 matches online in the country.

