Bayern Munich will take on Viktoria Plzen in the latest round of UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Group C fixtures. The clash will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich on October 04, 2022 (Tuesday) as the teams enter on opposite ends of the table. Meanwhile, fans searching for Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen, UCL 2022-23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Bayern Munich 4–0 Bayer Leverkusen: Jamal Musiala Stars As German Champions End Winless Streak in Bundesliga.

With two wins in two, Bayern Munich find themselves at the top of Group C and can move closer to securing qualification into the Round of 16 with another victory. The Bavarians haven't been in the best of forms but will start as the favourites. Meanwhile, Viktoria Plzen have lost both their encounters so far and are playing for their place in the competition.

When is Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be played at Allianz Arena. The game will be held on October 04, 2022 (Tuesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

