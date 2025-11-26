UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: European champions PSG will play Tottenham Hotspur at home this evening as the Parisians look to secure another victory in this fixture. PSG defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Super Cup earlier this campaign and another victory will help the squad get their confidence back after a home defeat to Bayern Munich in their last European fixture. Opponents Tottenham Hotspur lost to Arsenal at the weekend and it will take a special effort from them to secure a positive result here. UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Chelsea Beat Barcelona, Manchester City Lose to Bayer Leverkusen.

Illia Zabarnyi returns for PSG after serving his suspension but the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Desire Dour, and Achraf Hakimi miss out. Warren Zaire-Emery, Illia Zabarnyi, Willian Pacho, and Nuno Mendes will make up the back four for the home team. Bradley Barcola will feature as the central striker with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Lee Kang-in for support in the final third.

Brennan Johnson was shown a red card for Spurs in the last game and he is now suspended for this tie. Richarlison will be deployed out wide with Randal Kolo Muani taking up the central strike role. Mohammed Kudus with his brilliant work rate will be a key player for the visitors on the wings. Palhinha will look to break up play in midfield and drive the team forward with his slick passing.

Match PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur Date Thursday, November 27 Time 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Parc des Princes, Paris, France Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Telecast, Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

In a big encounter, PSG will host Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on November 27. The PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur UCL 2025-26 match is set to be played at Parc des Princes, Paris, France and will start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). La Liga 2025–26 Points Table: Real Madrid Maintain Slender Lead Despite Draw Against Elche.

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan live telecast on the Sony Sports TV channels due to them having other commitments. For the PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur online viewing option, read below.

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. PSG will dominate this game from the onset and should secure a 2-0 win.

