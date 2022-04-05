Liverpool has been one of the in-form teams in Europe this campaign and are actively involved in all the major competitions. In the Champions League, they have an away tie against Benfica in the first leg of the quarter-final tie. Jurgen Klopp has seen just one defeat in 2022, which speaks volumes about the kind of marauding form the Reds are in. After injuries marred their campaign last season, they have come back with a newfound vigour and are hungry to win titles with the League Cup already in their kitty. Opponents Benfica have been the surprise package with win against Ajax in particular being a morale boosting victory. They will be confident of beating any side, particularly at their home. UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Spanish Trio- Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Villarreal Prepare for Quarter-Finals.

Lucas Verissimo’s knee injury rules him out for the rest of the season for Benfica while the likes of Adel Taarabt and Rodrigo Pinho are major doubts for the clash. Joao Mario and Julian Weigl in the middle of the park have to be at their very best with the Reds dominating in this area. Darwin Nunez and Roman Yaremchuk is set to lead the attack but need their midfielders to be on top of their passing game.

Naby Keita and Curtis Jones had slight fitness issues in the build up to the Benfica game but they are now ready for selection. Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Luis Diaz are automatic picks as the front three with Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota, options from the bench. Fabinho is the one that makes the team tick with his gameplay.

When is Benfica vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Benfica vs Liverpool clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at the Estádio da Luz on April 06, 2022 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Benfica vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast Benfica vs Liverpool on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Benfica vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Benfica vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match. Liverpool on current form, are unstoppable and should secure a routine away win against Benfica.

